Water levels decrease at Lake Lanier

After a bout of heavy rainfall, water levels are finally beginning to return to safe levels at Lake Lanier.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says, "with lake levels going down, we're opening ramps and parks slowly but surely."

You can stay up-to-date on the water levels and the latest closings by viewing this map.

