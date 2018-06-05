Suicide prevention hotlines - CBS46 News

Suicide prevention hotlines

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
STOCK PHOTO (SOURCE: WGCL) STOCK PHOTO (SOURCE: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Below is a list of suicide prevention hotlines that operate 24/7 across metro Atlanta. 

Fulton County

  • Emergency Mental Health Services: 404-730-1600

DeKalb County

  • Crisis Access Line: 404-892-4646

Cobb and Douglas Counties 

  • 24-Hour Crisis Line: 770-422-0202

Paulding County

  • 24-Hour Help Line: 1-800-493-1932

National Suicide Hotlines

  • IMALIVE: 1-800-784-2433
  • Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46