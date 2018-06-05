Pumping gas? Here are ways to protect your information

Criminals are now putting skimming devices inside of the gas pump.

No longer are you completely protected tugging at card readers. These criminals are putting skimming devices inside of the pump so while you are filling up they are somewhere nearby collecting your information.

CBS46 learned criminals take the universal key and put it in like a fuse. When the card is processed, the data is captured on their computer chip board.

Here is what you can do about it to protect your information:

Pay with cash

Check to make sure the gas pump dispenser cabinet is closed and has not been tampered with

Use a gas pump closer to the front of the store. Thieves often place skimmer at the gas pumps farther away from the store so they are not noticed.

Use a credit card instead of a debit card. Credit cards have better fraud protection.

