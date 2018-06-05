Marietta mayor delivers state address

Marietta has a growing population of about 59,000 people. It's something Mayor Steve Tumlin is proud of.More >
Marietta has a growing population of about 59,000 people. It's something Mayor Steve Tumlin is proud of.More >
A Cobb County man is behind bars after he was arrested for sexual assault.More >
A Cobb County man is behind bars after he was arrested for sexual assault.More >
WellStar Health System has opened an Outpatient Surgery Center at WellStar Vinings Health Park on Monday.More >
WellStar Health System has opened an Outpatient Surgery Center at WellStar Vinings Health Park on Monday.More >
Police searching for a Marietta woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease have found the woman and a Mattie's Call that was issued has been cancelled.More >
Police searching for a Marietta woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease have found the woman and a Mattie's Call that was issued has been cancelled.More >
One month after CBS46 first exposed an electronics repair company operating without a business license, we found out they're still operating illegally.More >
One month after CBS46 first exposed an electronics repair company operating without a business license, we found out they're still operating illegally.More >
David Gabriel, the Sheriff of Oglethorpe County, announced the hiring of Officer Taylor Saulters on his Facebook page.More >
David Gabriel, the Sheriff of Oglethorpe County, announced the hiring of Officer Taylor Saulters on his Facebook page.More >
Three men are recovering after being injured during a shooting at a recording studio in Midtown Atlanta early Tuesday morning.More >
Three men are recovering after being injured during a shooting at a recording studio in Midtown Atlanta early Tuesday morning.More >
A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs was sentenced to 30 years, to serve 20 with the balance on probation Monday.More >
A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs was sentenced to 30 years, to serve 20 with the balance on probation Monday.More >
The family and friends of a Rome Middle School teacher are mourning the loss of their loved one after he sustained injuries in a motorcycle crash.More >
The family and friends of a Rome Middle School teacher are mourning the loss of their loved one after he sustained injuries in a motorcycle crash.More >
A Columbus teen will spend the next five years behind bars after being convicted of stealing a pair of tennis shoes.More >
A Columbus teen will spend the next five years behind bars after being convicted of stealing a pair of tennis shoes.More >