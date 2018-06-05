Marietta mayor delivers state address

Marietta has a growing population of about 59,000 people. It's something Mayor Steve Tumlin is proud of.

"Growing in every way, residential, business," says Tumlin.

He made positive points known during his state of the city address.

CBS46 Reporter Vince Sims spoke with Tumlin about the Franklin Road Development.

"This city had the guts and vision, when I say the city I mean the people that voted for it. It's a unique concept for us to buy properties for a dollar, demolish them, and sell them for fifty cents."

The mayor also bragged on the $170 million in SPLOST dollars for road improvements.

Citizens attended the public meeting, expressing what they really wanted to hear about, which was development and homelessness.

"Basically any kind of growth or changes that they are making that might be able to help us out with our facility or anything we are doing with the public will help," says Debbie Ginocchio.

