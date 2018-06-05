Airport receipts kept for audit thrown under parking deck

It was a mess of a mystery. But we solved it.

Piles of boxes stacked high--some marked "documents"--many of them crushed and in disarray.

Stored--or trashed--on the first level of the domestic parking garage. Protected only by a locked fence.

A Bulldog viewer contacted us concerned about what might be inside, its ugliness, and the potential for fire, from someone dropping a cigarette from above.

After we asked questions, the airport told us the boxes are filled with old parking receipts. Adding in an email, "There is no sensitive personal information contained in the boxes."

But, they also told us, city code requires them to maintain these parking receipts, should they be needed or audited.

Meaning, potential records for a city audit are being stored in moldy opened boxes thrown about in the open air.

Late Tuesday, a spokesperson for the airport released the following statement for clarification, but did not address the condition the records have been kept in.

It is standard policy for the airport to retain parking tickets, daily cash revenue sheets and pay-on-foot receipts for at least six years. The boxes in the south parking garage contain these items, but do not include any personal or sensitive information. While the area is secure, fenced, covered and well out of the public’s access, it still is a temporary storage location. The long-term storage area is located in our North Cargo facility. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport recently transitioned to a new parking vendor, ABM-Lanier-Hunt. Airport Parking Management began the process of relocating these items in conjunction with the vendor several weeks ago.

