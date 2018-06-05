Vietnam vet: VA sent me a bill for $18K

A Vietnam vet and his wife say they were shocked when his monthly pension stopped and the VA sent them a bill for $18 thousand.

The veteran is now in the hospital and his wife says they can barely afford to live, let alone pay the VA.

While her husband Tommy is under emergency care at Northside Cherokee Hospital...

"SFC is wondering how many of his men will make it back."

Cheryl Dana looks through his old war photos. The writing on the back serves as journal of his time in Vietnam.

"It says couple of friends of mine re-enforcing the perimeter fence so it will keep GI out of the village at night."

Tommy Dana wrote a blank check for his life when he enlisted in the army at 17. He served two tours in Vietnam. Now, decades later the VA wants another check from the veteran.

"It's unreal. Eighteen thousand eight hundred and forty-five I think."

Cheryl says they were shocked when the VA sent the bill in the mail. It came after his monthly pension payments he was receiving for over a year stopped.

"I was floured completely floured because like I said with this it sounded like to me it was a pension that maybe he deserved because he was over there for two and a half years but they're saying it was for him to be in a nursing home."

The Danas say they were told they qualified for the monthly payments because of their low income. They were given rules by the v-a on what they could use the money for.

"Phone bill, clothing, electricity, incidentals, internet."

Nothing on the list is about a payment for a nursing home.

"We're missing a few medals..."

The decorated war hero is now recovering from a bad fall. He has several other health issues and his wife says there's no way they can pay back $18,000.

"This isn't right. It's not the way it should be done. He served his country and he'd do it again to this day."

CBS46 reached out to the VA but they have not responded to our inquiries at this time.

