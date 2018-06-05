Stolen vehicle lands on retainer wall during police chase on I-20, suspect flees on foot

Atlanta Police are on the scene of an overturned vehicle that landed on a retainer wall near the downtown connector in Atlanta.

Police were chasing a suspect driving a stolen 2010 Hyundai Veracruz when the vehicle became overturned and slid down an embankment.

The vehicle stopped on its side at the edge of the retainer wall on Capitol Avenue.

The male suspect exited the vehicle and fled and foot.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.