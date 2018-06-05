Operation Safe Summer: protecting children from predators

David Gabriel, the Sheriff of Oglethorpe County, announced the hiring of Officer Taylor Saulters on his Facebook page.More >
Three men are recovering after being injured during a shooting at a recording studio in Midtown Atlanta early Tuesday morning.More >
A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs was sentenced to 30 years, to serve 20 with the balance on probation Monday.More >
The family and friends of a Rome Middle School teacher are mourning the loss of their loved one after he sustained injuries in a motorcycle crash.More >
A Columbus teen will spend the next five years behind bars after being convicted of stealing a pair of tennis shoes.More >
