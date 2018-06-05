Operation Safe Summer: protecting children from predators

CBS46 spoke with a woman who was trafficked at the age of 17, but years before that, when she was just 12 she met the wrong person online.

"I was bored, I was 12, my parents hadn't really had any talks with me about the dangers of the internet," says Alexa Taylor.

Now 26 and sharing her story of getting trafficked as a teen, she wants parents to do what hers didn't.

"It starts at home, it starts with teaching your kids and being knowledgeable."

She says a predator contacted her on social media when she was 12 and picked her up when her parents he parents were at work.

"It's so important to monitor these devices your children use," she says.

That's also the message from the FBI as they announce the results of operation safe summer.

In May. nearly 40 agencies poured resources into identifying or locating 149 missing or exploited children, and arresting many offenders.

The children range in age from three to 17.

"Children are vulnerable to physically running away and then succumbing to the sex trade, but even those who don't physically run away are vulnerable through social media," says Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Matthew Alcoke.

He says with the down time this summer, it's critical to make sure children don't end up talking to the wrong people online and in person, and for parents and guardians to have active roles in their lives.

"It only takes one opportunity for a child predator to sneak in and message with a child enough to convince that child it would be a good idea to come meet them for example."

The child victims identified in Operation Safe Summer ranged from children enticed online to runaways who were being forced to work as prostitutes.

