Atlanta Board of Education extends contract for Superintendent Meria Carstarphen

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Meria Carstarphen received a contract extension after a vote by the Atlanta Board of Education, Monday.

Dr. Carstarphen joined APS in 2014.

“Atlanta Public Schools is in a fundamentally better place than it was four years ago,” Jason Esteves, Board Chair said. “Our students, teachers and staff are more engaged. Partners have returned to work with the district. Student outcomes have improved, the district is more transparent, and we are doing a better job accounting for and spending taxpayer dollars. APS has a sound, comprehensive strategy to improve all of our schools, and the strategy is already showing results. We are on track with our strategic direction, but we still have work to do.”

Under Carstarphen's leadership, the district graduation rate has risen 18 percent, 60 percent of schools "beat the odds by performing better than statisticall expected on the CCRPI, and the school system has raised over $47 million.

Earlier this month, Dr. Carstarphen was named Georgia Superintendent of the Year by the American Federation of State and County Municipal Employees Local 1644 (AFSCME) and the Georgia Federation of Public Service Employees (GFPSE).

