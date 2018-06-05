Report: Worker shortage for certain industries in southeast

Do you need a job or you know somebody who's desperately looking?

A new report from the Atlanta Fed says even with our low unemployment rate there's a worker shortage for some of our industries here in the southeast.

The folks at Cobb Worksource Georgia say some bosses in our region are getting desperate to find workers as a certified nursing assistants, forklift operators, commercial truck drivers, pharmacy technicians, professionals in medical billing and coding, project management, insurance claims adjusters and others.

So if you're interested, here's where they can step in.

"If you've lost your job, from previous job you've collected unemployment insurance, or you're in a position where you meet the income eligibility guidelines, we can totally pay for your training to get you into a high demand, short term skills specific training program," said John Helton with Cobb Worksource.

Minimum wage here in Georgia is $7.25 an hour. John Helton says many of these jobs pay 15 to 16 dollars an hour and more.

If you or somebody you know is interested in getting training at the various career and training centers in metro Atlanta, you can find more information on the WIOA Career and Training Centers website.

