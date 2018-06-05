Passenger struck by stray bullet during shootout

A female passenger was struck by a bullet while sitting at a traffic light on Candler Road, Tuesday night.

DeKalb County Police tell CBS46 two males were shooting at each other. One male was shot in the leg. He was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

The 19-year-old female victim is in stable condition.

The second suspect is still at large.

This shooting is still under investigation.

