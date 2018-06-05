Community fights teen murders

In just two weeks, six metro Atlanta teenagers have been killed.

Police say, on May 20, a 17-year-old was shot in the chest not far from his home. Three days later, they say an 18-year-old was gunned down in Gwinnett County after fight. On Memorial Day, high school football star Trevon Richardson was killed.

A triple shooting in South Fulton left a 16-year-old and 19-year-old dead. Then Joshua Torrance was shot in the back, just days after graduating high school.

GBI vital records show that six teens were also murdered in May of last year, but that was throughout the state. By the end of the year, more than 70 teens were killed in Georgia.

To help stop the senseless shooting, 15-year-old Charles Wise attended a community meeting in southwest Atlanta Tuesday night.

"That could be scary because you have to worry about if it's going to be you one day," said Wise.

Former corrections officer Bruce Griggs says the violence is a disease and the only solution is catching it early, before it spreads.

"We've got to start addressing this violence problem when kids are in elementary school. Because when they get to be 15 and 16 yrs old they've already programmed their mind to do what they want to do," said Griggs.

