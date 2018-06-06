Man fatally shot after being ambushed at hotel

A man is dead after he was shot several times after answering the door of his hotel early Wednesday morning,

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the America's Best Value Inn on Candler Road in Decatur.

Police say the man was in the room with his girlfriend when he heard a knock at the door. When he answered it, he was shot several times by an unidentified suspect.

The suspect fled the scene and is being sought by police.

The incident came just hours after another shooting on Candler Road. In that incident, a man was shot and a woman who was sitting in her vehicle was struck by a stray bullet. Both were shot in the leg.

Both victims in that shooting were listed in stable condition.

If you any information on either shooting, you're asked to contact DeKalb County Police.

