Man fatally shot after being ambushed at hotel

A man is dead after he was shot several times after answering the door of his hotel early Wednesday morning,More >
DeKalb County Police tell CBS46 two males were shooting at each other. One male was shot in the leg.More >
DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Stephen Green is suing the City of Atlanta and Atlanta Public Schools after they passed an annexation ordinance he says his district never agreed to.More >
Crews extracted a third victim from the home who later died at the hospital.More >
One person is dead after a crash overnight in DeKalb County.More >
The family and friends of a Rome Middle School teacher are mourning the loss of their loved one after he sustained injuries in a motorcycle crash.More >
From dogs being euthanized to the lack of intake procedures, animal advocates say changes need to be made at Clayton County Animal Control.More >
A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs was sentenced to 30 years, to serve 20 with the balance on probation Monday.More >
Person after person got up to complain about the Clayton County Animal Control Tuesday night at the Clayton County Commissioners meeting.More >
