Recreational parks could close as Cobb County leaders deal with $30 million shortfall

Cobb County leaders could be forced to close some recreational parks as they figure out how to fill a projected $30 million shortfall in next year's budget.More >
Marietta has a growing population of about 59,000 people. It's something Mayor Steve Tumlin is proud of.More >
A Cobb County man is behind bars after he was arrested for sexual assault.More >
WellStar Health System has opened an Outpatient Surgery Center at WellStar Vinings Health Park on Monday.More >
Police searching for a Marietta woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease have found the woman and a Mattie's Call that was issued has been cancelled.More >
The family and friends of a Rome Middle School teacher are mourning the loss of their loved one after he sustained injuries in a motorcycle crash.More >
From dogs being euthanized to the lack of intake procedures, animal advocates say changes need to be made at Clayton County Animal Control.More >
A mother who pled guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash and drugs was sentenced to 30 years, to serve 20 with the balance on probation Monday.More >
Person after person got up to complain about the Clayton County Animal Control Tuesday night at the Clayton County Commissioners meeting.More >
DeKalb County Police tell CBS46 two males were shooting at each other. One male was shot in the leg.More >
