Recreational parks could close as Cobb County leaders deal with $30 million shortfall

Cobb County leaders are considering a proposal to close some recreational parks as they figure out how to fill a projected $30 million shortfall in next year's budget.

Lost Mountain Park in Powder Springs is one of the parks that could end up on the chopping block. It's a popular park that offers a wide variety of recreational activities and sports leagues.

So why would leaders close this particular park?

They say it's just a proposal as a way to save money. Currently, the county is spending more money than it's taking in. If the proposal becomes a reality, a handful of parks in the county would be forced to close.

County Commission Chairman Mike Boyce says it doesn't have to happen this way. He's proposing a millage increase to help fill the budget gaps.

This is infuriating to some taxpayers who say if county leaders would do a better job of budgeting, they wouldn't have to make these types of decision every few years.

Commissioners are planning a budget retreat next week to dive into the budget and come up with a millage rate proposal.

