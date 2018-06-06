Georgia secretary of state shows up on declassified report on Russia

A woman's body was found in a creek in Bradford County. Now, troopers have arrested the woman's son--hours after he spoke with Newswatch 16 about the discovery.More >
A woman's body was found in a creek in Bradford County. Now, troopers have arrested the woman's son--hours after he spoke with Newswatch 16 about the discovery.More >
A large congressional intelligence report which was once top secret has now been declassified and why Secretary of State Brian Kemp is listed in the report had CBS46 looking for answers and asking tough questions.More >
A large congressional intelligence report which was once top secret has now been declassified and why Secretary of State Brian Kemp is listed in the report had CBS46 looking for answers and asking tough questions.More >
A man is dead after he was shot several times after answering the door of his hotel early Wednesday morning,More >
A man is dead after he was shot several times after answering the door of his hotel early Wednesday morning,More >
The family and friends of a Rome Middle School teacher are mourning the loss of their loved one after he sustained injuries in a motorcycle crash.More >
The family and friends of a Rome Middle School teacher are mourning the loss of their loved one after he sustained injuries in a motorcycle crash.More >
Person after person got up to complain about the Clayton County Animal Control Tuesday night at the Clayton County Commissioners meeting.More >
Person after person got up to complain about the Clayton County Animal Control Tuesday night at the Clayton County Commissioners meeting.More >