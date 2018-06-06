Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Troup County

A man is dead after being shot during an officer-involved shooting in Troup County Wednesday morning.

According to the Troup County Sheriff's Office, 56 year-old Roger Dale Sims was on the front porch of his home in LaGrange around 2 a.m. with two guns in his hands. After receiving orders from officers to put the guns down, Sims began walking towards officer while firing shots into the ground.

Sims put one of the guns down on a nearby vehicle but put the other gun to his head. He then pointed that gun at officers and when he did so, officer shot him several times.

Sims was taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured.

“The officers and deputies did exactly what they are trained to do in these unfortunate situations and I am grateful for them and the LaGrange Police Department,” said Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff.

The incident is under investigation by the GBI.

