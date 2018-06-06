Double homicide suspect identified by police

Police were chasing a suspect in a stolen 2010 Hyundai Veracruz when the vehicle became overturned and slid down an embankment, stopping at the edge of the retainer wall on Capitol Avenue.More >
Rufus Weems, 62, shot 25 year-old Christopher Welch and 18 year-old Chloe Dowdy following an altercation at a home in the 200 block of Bromack Dr. SE.More >
The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority will assume ownership and day-to-day operations of the Atlanta Streetcar from the City of Atlanta on July 1.More >
An Atlanta driver was left disfigured after a devastating wreck. Her arm was severed in the crash, and the person who hit her was an Atlanta police officer.More >
Two female victims were transported to an area hospital following a shooting in South Fulton County, Monday night.More >
A large congressional intelligence report which was once top secret has now been declassified and why Secretary of State Brian Kemp is listed in the report had CBS46 looking for answers and asking tough questions.More >
A woman's body was found in a creek in Bradford County. Now, troopers have arrested the woman's son--hours after he spoke with Newswatch 16 about the discovery.More >
Alivea Cox, who was heading into the ninth grade at Richmond Hill Middle School, was diagnosed with Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL) after being sick for a few weeks and discovering a lump. Her case had been referred to a surgeon.More >
A man is dead after he was shot several times after answering the door of his hotel early Wednesday morning,More >
After a bear was spotted rummaging through the trash outside the Fulton County Jail on Friday, another bear has been sighted in Fulton County, this time near the MARTA South Yard, a maintenance facility in College Park.More >
