Motorist taken to hospital after being hit by tractor trailer on SB I-75

Traffic was nearly backed up for miles on I-75 southbound near W. Paces Ferry Road following a tractor trailer and vehicle accident.

Atlanta Police say when the driver of a Honda CRV came to a stopped on the expressway a tractor trailer swerved to avoid colliding with the vehicle.

As a result, the CRV and three other vehicles were struck.

The driver of the CRV suffered leg injuries and was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.