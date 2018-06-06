Husband sentenced to life in prison for killing wife

A husband who admitted to striking his wife with a blunt object, stabbing her and attempting to cover up the crime with arson will spend the rest of his life behind bars.More >
A husband who admitted to striking his wife with a blunt object, stabbing her and attempting to cover up the crime with arson will spend the rest of his life behind bars.More >
Cobb County leaders could be forced to close some recreational parks as they figure out how to fill a projected $30 million shortfall in next year's budget.More >
Cobb County leaders could be forced to close some recreational parks as they figure out how to fill a projected $30 million shortfall in next year's budget.More >
Marietta has a growing population of about 59,000 people. It's something Mayor Steve Tumlin is proud of.More >
Marietta has a growing population of about 59,000 people. It's something Mayor Steve Tumlin is proud of.More >
A Cobb County man is behind bars after he was arrested for sexual assault.More >
A Cobb County man is behind bars after he was arrested for sexual assault.More >
WellStar Health System has opened an Outpatient Surgery Center at WellStar Vinings Health Park on Monday.More >
WellStar Health System has opened an Outpatient Surgery Center at WellStar Vinings Health Park on Monday.More >
A large congressional intelligence report which was once top secret has now been declassified and why Secretary of State Brian Kemp is listed in the report had CBS46 looking for answers and asking tough questions.More >
A large congressional intelligence report which was once top secret has now been declassified and why Secretary of State Brian Kemp is listed in the report had CBS46 looking for answers and asking tough questions.More >
A woman's body was found in a creek in Bradford County. Now, troopers have arrested the woman's son--hours after he spoke with Newswatch 16 about the discovery.More >
A woman's body was found in a creek in Bradford County. Now, troopers have arrested the woman's son--hours after he spoke with Newswatch 16 about the discovery.More >
Alivea Cox, who was heading into the ninth grade at Richmond Hill Middle School, was diagnosed with Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL) after being sick for a few weeks and discovering a lump. Her case had been referred to a surgeon.More >
Alivea Cox, who was heading into the ninth grade at Richmond Hill Middle School, was diagnosed with Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL) after being sick for a few weeks and discovering a lump. Her case had been referred to a surgeon.More >
A man is dead after he was shot several times after answering the door of his hotel early Wednesday morning,More >
A man is dead after he was shot several times after answering the door of his hotel early Wednesday morning,More >
After a bear was spotted rummaging through the trash outside the Fulton County Jail on Friday, another bear has been sighted in Fulton County, this time near the MARTA South Yard, a maintenance facility in College Park.More >
After a bear was spotted rummaging through the trash outside the Fulton County Jail on Friday, another bear has been sighted in Fulton County, this time near the MARTA South Yard, a maintenance facility in College Park.More >