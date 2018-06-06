Husband sentenced to life in prison for killing wife

A husband who admitted to striking his wife with a blunt object, stabbing her and attempting to cover up the crime with arson will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Darryl Chandler, 62, pleaded guilty to charges of malice murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and criminal attempt to commit arson.

“Brenda Poole Chandler’s surviving children testified that she lived her life in love every day. Brenda did not deserve to have her life come to such a gruesome end at the hands of a man to whom she gave nothing but love and support,” said Senior ADA Brendan Murphy, who prosecuted the case. “This is a grave reminder that domestic violence can be deadly, even the very first time it happens. We will continue to hold violent perpetrators accountable when they rain down such terror in the home.”

Authorities say there was no history of domestic violence between the couple, who were married more than two decades. Chandler had lost his job several months prior to the crime and later had disappeared for about two weeks.

Chandler must serve 30 years before being eligible for parole consideration, though he will receive credit for the time he has served in custody since his arrest, as required by law.

