Attempted car burglary suspect caught by Woodstock Police

Woodstock Police have arrested a man who had multiple arrest warrants following an incident in February.

Authorities say Kenneth Otis Bethea Jr. pointed a handgun at the occupants of a vehicle at the The Heights at Towne Lake Apartments. He attempted to enter the vehicle prior to the victim driving away. Bethea fired a handgun into the air and smashed out the front passenger window with his handgun.

Bethea was taken into custody and subsequently transported to the Cherokee County Adult Detention. He faces several charges, including aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and attempted hijacking a motor vehicle.

