Meth-related deaths on the rise across Georgia

There is a lot of talk about the opioid epidemic, and while that is still very much an issue in Georgia, the GBI wants citizens to know meth is also a big problem.

CBS46 spoke with former meth user Sarah Mangold, who wants to share a message with anyone thinking of trying the drug.

"Meth has always been there. Ever since I started using it was very prominent, easy to get, it's cheaper, it's kind of like the go-to."

Mangold used heroin and meth for nearly 15 years, but she says she has been clean for nine months. She wants others to learn from what she went through.

"It's extremely addictive. You feel like Superman on it, you feel like you can do anything," she says.

She's not surprised that meth-related deaths are up 40 percent in Georgia.

"I know that if I use again I will die."

CBS46 went inside the GBI Crime Lab to see some of the meth they're testing.

The drug makes up 46 percent of all the drugs tested at the lab.

"The sheer volume of methamphetamine cases that we see is astounding and it continues to be our number one drug, and we continue to get increasing amounts of it," says Deneen.

According to the GBI, 243 people died from meth in 2016. That number jumped to 343 in 2017.

"This is a drug that wreaks havoc on the central nervous system. It increases your heart rate, it increases your body temperature and it really keeps your heart out of sync with your body," said GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles. "The meth being tested in the GBI labs has up to 80 percent purity, making it even more lethal. You have no idea what you're really getting, these things are not quality control tested, and made safe for your purpose."

Traditionally you might think of meth in rural areas, but the GBI says that's not the case. They are seeing cases and deaths all over Georgia.

