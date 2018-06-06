Super Bowl logistics meetings underway in Atlanta

Atlanta will be buzzing with Super Bowl mania. So plans must be made for the 70 thousand people attending the game and nearly 100 plus thousand just coming to town to be around the excitement.More >
Police arrested 21 year-old Ashanti L. Dorsey at her residence Wednesday. She faces several charges including aggravated assault and aggravated battery. She's also charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.More >
Traffic is backed up for miles on I-75 southbound near W. Paces Ferry Road following a tractor trailer and vehicle accident.More >
Police were chasing a suspect in a stolen 2010 Hyundai Veracruz when the vehicle became overturned and slid down an embankment, stopping at the edge of the retainer wall on Capitol Avenue.More >
Rufus Weems, 62, shot 25 year-old Christopher Welch and 18 year-old Chloe Dowdy following an altercation at a home in the 200 block of Bromack Dr. SE.More >
A large congressional intelligence report which was once top secret has now been declassified and why Secretary of State Brian Kemp is listed in the report had CBS46 looking for answers and asking tough questions.More >
Alivea Cox, who was heading into the ninth grade at Richmond Hill Middle School, was diagnosed with Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (ALCL) after being sick for a few weeks and discovering a lump. Her case had been referred to a surgeon.More >
A woman's body was found in a creek in Bradford County. Now, troopers have arrested the woman's son--hours after he spoke with Newswatch 16 about the discovery.More >
A man is dead after he was shot several times after answering the door of his hotel early Wednesday morning,More >
From dogs being euthanized to the lack of intake procedures, animal advocates say changes need to be made at Clayton County Animal Control.More >
