Super Bowl logistics meetings underway in Atlanta

Atlanta will be buzzing with Super Bowl mania. So plans must be made for the 70 thousand people attending the game and nearly 100 plus thousand just coming to town to be around the excitement.

More than 200 people from the NFL, City of Atlanta, police, MARTA and others are having a for day summit in town.

Things being discussed now are finalizing what we'll see happening in the city leading up to the big game.

"We've run the gamut everything from airport aviation, transportation, public safety, events happening in the stadium, from all the planning around the game," said Brett Daniels, COO of the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee. "CBS broadcast network is here as well doing some of the planning to putting the game on the air."

Now that the big meeting plans have taken place, CBS46 has been told over the summer more focused, smaller group meetings will take place. This involves a lot of coordination from a lot of different agencies.

