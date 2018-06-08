Local attorney charged for drugging female employee

Anthony O. Van Johnson was arrested by Gwinnett Police drugging his female employee while out for a meal after work.More >
There are a lot of faces on the walls and chiseled into the statues of the Georgia State Capitol but none of them look quite like Sheikh Rahman, the first Muslim lawmaker in Georgia history.More >
According to authorities, the suspect entered the Chase Bank in unincorporated Lilburn on May 26.More >
Gwinnett Police have released photos of two suspects who illegally used a theft victim's credit card at several Kroger stores and fraudulently withdrew over $9300 from a bank account.More >
Are you a Gwinnett County resident interested in learning about your local police department? The Citizen's Police Academy is ready to answer the call.More >
Recently released surveillance video may be the key to solving a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a beer company founder in June of 2017.More >
Two kids have been arrested after the accidental shooting of a 12-year-old girl outside Atlanta.More >
A driver ran into a man in Atlanta late Thursday after he himself was shot in the back of the head.More >
Another tractor-trailer hauling cattle has overturned on a metro Atlanta highway, this time in DeKalb County and three cows died as a result of the crash.More >
