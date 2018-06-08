Georgia Lt. Governor questioned about secret recording

Rufus Weems, 62, shot 25 year-old Christopher Welch and 18 year-old Chloe Dowdy following an altercation at a home in the 200 block of Bromack Dr. SE.More >
Rufus Weems, 62, shot 25 year-old Christopher Welch and 18 year-old Chloe Dowdy following an altercation at a home in the 200 block of Bromack Dr. SE.More >
It's a new investing idea that promises a big payout. A new black owned and operated real estate crowd fund just launched in Atlanta.More >
It's a new investing idea that promises a big payout. A new black owned and operated real estate crowd fund just launched in Atlanta.More >
Frustrated homeowners in Atlanta's Buckhead community packed a tax forum Thursday night, claiming the county over-assessed the value of their homes.More >
Frustrated homeowners in Atlanta's Buckhead community packed a tax forum Thursday night, claiming the county over-assessed the value of their homes.More >
A guest at a Midtown Atlanta hotel cooking food in a microwave forced the evacuation of about 90 people early Friday morning.More >
A guest at a Midtown Atlanta hotel cooking food in a microwave forced the evacuation of about 90 people early Friday morning.More >
There's no evidence of foul play or violence in celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain's death in a French hotel room, a French prosecutor said Saturday.More >
There's no evidence of foul play or violence in celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain's death in a French hotel room, a French prosecutor said Saturday.More >
Authorities confirmed Saturday morning that they had found the remains of a woman killed by an alligator in Davie, Florida.More >
Authorities confirmed Saturday morning that they had found the remains of a woman killed by an alligator in Davie, Florida.More >
Recently released surveillance video may be the key to solving a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a beer company founder in June of 2017.More >
Recently released surveillance video may be the key to solving a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a beer company founder in June of 2017.More >
Actor Alan O'Neill died Wednesday in Los Angeles at age 47. He is known for his work playing Hugh on FX's hit show "Sons of Anarchy."More >
Actor Alan O'Neill died Wednesday in Los Angeles at age 47. He is known for his work playing Hugh on FX's hit show "Sons of Anarchy."More >
Stacey Abrams won Georgia's Democratic primary in the gubernatorial race Tuesday, becoming the state's first woman nominee for governor from either major party.More >
Stacey Abrams won Georgia's Democratic primary in the gubernatorial race Tuesday, becoming the state's first woman nominee for governor from either major party.More >
Women across the country are making history this political season.More >
Women across the country are making history this political season.More >
Georgia gubernatorial candidate Michael Williams announced on Tuesday he will be touring sanctuary cities in the Metro Atlanta area in his “Deportation Bus.”More >
Georgia gubernatorial candidate Michael Williams announced on Tuesday he will be touring sanctuary cities in the Metro Atlanta area in his “Deportation Bus.”More >
The chief operating officer of the Federal Student Aid office resigned Tuesday after being directed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to testify before the House oversight panel.More >
The chief operating officer of the Federal Student Aid office resigned Tuesday after being directed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to testify before the House oversight panel.More >
Tomi Lahren, the 24-year-old conservative commentator who gained celebrity status during the 2016 election season for her fiery monologues, has recently accepted a position with a super PAC that was instrumental in President Donald Trump’s election.More >
Tomi Lahren, the 24-year-old conservative commentator who gained celebrity status during the 2016 election season for her fiery monologues, has recently accepted a position with a super PAC that was instrumental in President Donald Trump’s election.More >
President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, CBS News White House Correspondent Major Garrett confirms.More >
President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, CBS News White House Correspondent Major Garrett confirms.More >
Georgia's Secretary of State called in the big guns to investigate what he called a cyber attack by the US government on Georgia's election system.More >
Georgia's Secretary of State called in the big guns to investigate what he called a cyber attack by the US government on Georgia's election system.More >