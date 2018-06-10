Family lays slain teen to rest

The race for governor of Georgia got a shocking jolt after a secret recording surfaced.More >
The race for governor of Georgia got a shocking jolt after a secret recording surfaced.More >
Country singer Walker Hayes and his wife Laney are mourning the loss of their newborn daughter.More >
Country singer Walker Hayes and his wife Laney are mourning the loss of their newborn daughter.More >
Danny Kirwan, a guitarist who appeared on five of Fleetwood Mac's albums, died in London on Friday, according to the band. He was 68.More >
Danny Kirwan, a guitarist who appeared on five of Fleetwood Mac's albums, died in London on Friday, according to the band. He was 68.More >
A pet monkey attacked a Home Depot employee at a store in Florida.More >
A pet monkey attacked a Home Depot employee at a store in Florida.More >
Recently released surveillance video may be the key to solving a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a beer company founder in June of 2017.More >
Recently released surveillance video may be the key to solving a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a beer company founder in June of 2017.More >