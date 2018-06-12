Father of five with baby on the way struck in head by stray bullet

DeKalb Police are investigating the death of one man during a shootout in DeKalb County.More >
DeKalb Police are investigating the death of one man during a shootout in DeKalb County.More >
An Atlanta Police officer is suspended and could face termination after she was arrested during a drug raid at a home in College Park.More >
An Atlanta Police officer is suspended and could face termination after she was arrested during a drug raid at a home in College Park.More >
Police are searching for four men accused of crashing a vehicle through the front door of a CVS pharmacy inside an Atlanta mall and attempting to steal an ATM.More >
Police are searching for four men accused of crashing a vehicle through the front door of a CVS pharmacy inside an Atlanta mall and attempting to steal an ATM.More >
Atlanta-based rapper Trippie Redd is behind bars after he allegedly hit a woman over the head with a gun.More >
Atlanta-based rapper Trippie Redd is behind bars after he allegedly hit a woman over the head with a gun.More >
A father of five is shot in the head and now he's recovering at the hospital. Friends and family of Tobias Thomas say he was an innocent bystander when he was hit by a stray bullet.More >
A father of five is shot in the head and now he's recovering at the hospital. Friends and family of Tobias Thomas say he was an innocent bystander when he was hit by a stray bullet.More >
Those interested in adopting right now, there is a pick your price promotion where you decide the price you'd like to pay for the adoption through the month of June.More >
Those interested in adopting right now, there is a pick your price promotion where you decide the price you'd like to pay for the adoption through the month of June.More >
Investigators across the county are in Atlanta, their goal is to learn how to best help young victims and protect children at the National Law Enforcement Training on Child Exploitation.More >
Investigators across the county are in Atlanta, their goal is to learn how to best help young victims and protect children at the National Law Enforcement Training on Child Exploitation.More >
Two people are being treated for severe burns after a home exploded in Roswell Tuesday night.More >
Two people are being treated for severe burns after a home exploded in Roswell Tuesday night.More >
Investigators are trying to identify a body found by a woman while she was walking her dog along the Chattahoochee River.More >
Investigators are trying to identify a body found by a woman while she was walking her dog along the Chattahoochee River.More >
A father of five is shot in the head and now he's recovering at the hospital. Friends and family of Tobias Thomas say he was an innocent bystander when he was hit by a stray bullet.More >
A father of five is shot in the head and now he's recovering at the hospital. Friends and family of Tobias Thomas say he was an innocent bystander when he was hit by a stray bullet.More >
Two people are being treated for severe burns after a home exploded in Roswell Tuesday night.More >
Two people are being treated for severe burns after a home exploded in Roswell Tuesday night.More >
Atlanta-based rapper Trippie Redd is behind bars after he allegedly hit a woman over the head with a gun.More >
Atlanta-based rapper Trippie Redd is behind bars after he allegedly hit a woman over the head with a gun.More >
An incident forced the closure of several northbound lanes on I-85 in Gwinnett County at the intersection with Indian Trail Road but the roadway is back open.More >
An incident forced the closure of several northbound lanes on I-85 in Gwinnett County at the intersection with Indian Trail Road but the roadway is back open.More >
An Atlanta Police officer is suspended and could face termination after she was arrested during a drug raid at a home in College Park.More >
An Atlanta Police officer is suspended and could face termination after she was arrested during a drug raid at a home in College Park.More >
Authorities are investigating a report of a home explosion in Roswell. Officials tell CBS46 the incident occurred at a residence on Pine Grove Pointe Drive.More >
Authorities are investigating a report of a home explosion in Roswell. Officials tell CBS46 the incident occurred at a residence on Pine Grove Pointe Drive.More >