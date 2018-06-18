Asbestos found in Fulton Co. school, cleanup begins

A concern about asbestos in a Fulton County school, leads to the CBS46 Bulldog getting answers for parents and students.

A construction team replacing floors at S.L. Lewis Elementary School, pulled back tile and found old flooring covered in asbestos.

Exclusive video sent to us by one of the workers who made the discovery shows what was found.

After we asked questions--the Fulton county school district confirmed the presence of asbestos---but says its a kind that is stuck to the glue on the floor tiles, and doesn't pose a major airborne concern. They also say the toxic area--used mostly by staff--has been sectioned off and they have started the cleanup process.

The district tells us they were not aware there was asbestos under that flooring prior to it being found.

School is out for the summer, so kids are not in the building. But we asked if this toxic tile is underneath the flooring throughout the school, and its possible it is.

No word on how they plan to remedy that in the future.

