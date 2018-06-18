Jeezy, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms mentor boys at Steve Harvey's annual camp

Television personality Steve Harvey spent this Father's Day mentoring to hundreds of teen boys.

The tenth annual Steve Harvey Mentoring Program for Young Men reached more than 200 fatherless youth. The camp provided career development, financial workshops and motivational sessions to enrich the lives of these young men. Each year, boys from around the country apply to the three-day camp.

This year's celebrity mentors included Atlanta rapper, Jeezy, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy, and Grammy award-winning artist Anthony Hamilton. The camp is held at The Rock Ranch in The Rock, GA which is owned by the Cathy Family.

Since Harvey started the program, he's helped more than 1,500 teens.

