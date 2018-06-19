DeKalb County man charged in stabbing death of teen sister

Customers were without power in Decatur after a water main break.More >
Customers were without power in Decatur after a water main break.More >
A comedy page on Facebook took aim at the display, saying there were plans to blow it up this weekend, and many people took that seriously -- even reporting the post as terrorism.More >
A comedy page on Facebook took aim at the display, saying there were plans to blow it up this weekend, and many people took that seriously -- even reporting the post as terrorism.More >
There’s nothing like jumping into a pool on a hot summer day.More >
There’s nothing like jumping into a pool on a hot summer day.More >
A woman who was among four people accused in a brutal attack on a DeKalb County teenager before posting the video online is in police custody.More >
A woman who was among four people accused in a brutal attack on a DeKalb County teenager before posting the video online is in police custody.More >
Deputies say 34-year-old Jason Leroy Brown was wanted in connection with the July 24 death of Taylor Bins.More >
Deputies say 34-year-old Jason Leroy Brown was wanted in connection with the July 24 death of Taylor Bins.More >
There were rumors Amazon wanted the gulch to potentially build it's new headquarters.More >
There were rumors Amazon wanted the gulch to potentially build it's new headquarters.More >
A Georgia father has been charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle.More >
A Georgia father has been charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle.More >
The owner of a metro Atlanta restaurant kicked out our camera crew this week when we put them on the spot about a failing health inspection.More >
The owner of a metro Atlanta restaurant kicked out our camera crew this week when we put them on the spot about a failing health inspection.More >
Sales were great until police received a few phones calls from a few neighbors.More >
Sales were great until police received a few phones calls from a few neighbors.More >
Rapper 21 Savage attended a back-to-school event Saturday that ended in gunfire with one person injured.More >
Rapper 21 Savage attended a back-to-school event Saturday that ended in gunfire with one person injured.More >