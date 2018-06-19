DeKalb County man charged in stabbing death of teen sister

A DeKalb County man has been arrested and charged with stabbing his teenage sister to death.

Police responded to a 911 around 3:20 p.m. at Locota apartments on the 6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Dunwoody Monday afternoon. The caller told police a man was repeatedly hitting a teen girl in front of an apartment.

Minutes later, officers arrived on scene and found the young girl deceased on the ground with apparent stab wounds. She was later identified as 15 year-old Keaira Henderson.

Moments later, her 27 year-old brother Gavin Denzell Henderson called 911 to advise police that he wanted to turn himself in. He was taken into custody without incident. Police recovered a knife from Henderson that they believe to be the murder weapon.

Henderson is jailed and facing charges of aggravated assault with intent to murder, cruelty to children in the first degree and felony murder.

A medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

You can donate to funeral expenses here.

