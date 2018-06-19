Ex-NBA player faces armed robbery charge in Coweta County

A former NBA player from Marietta has been arrested for an armed robbery in Coweta County.

It happened in Coweta County, where people live far apart and you can see the stars pretty well at night.

Police say this began when J.J. Hickson and an associate found out about a woman who keeps stacks of cash in her house. Investigators say James J.J. Hickson went from big time to big crime.

Hickson was a standout basketball player at Joseph Wheeler High School in Marietta and attended North Carolina State before being drafted in 2008 by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He later played for the Sacramento Kings, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards, and most recently, has been with teams overseas.

Now, the only hoops he's shooting are pick-up games behind bars.

"They put up crime scene tape, and we couldn't believe what we were seeing." said Mary Taylor, who lives in Coweta County.

Taylor called an ambulance to her seldom traveled road south of Senoia, Georgia after her neighbor's teenage son was attacked by two men with knives.

"The door over there has no peephole or anything where you can see out. He said, I started to open the door, and then they pushed the door in on me. Then they knocked me down and beat me up." said Taylor.

She later learned J.J. Hickson was identified as one of the two perpetrators who got away from the house with $100,000 cash.

Investigators told her either Hickson or his associate were acquainted with the boy's mother in some way, who was not home during the robbery.

$100,000 is a lot of money, but according to SportTrac.com, there have been plenty of years when Hickson's salary has reached much higher than that. When he was with the Trailblazers, he was making five million a year.

Coweta County Sheriff spokesman Jimmy Yarbrough says Hickson is being held without bond. It was unknown if he has an attorney. Yarbrough also says Hickson was charged in connection with a home invasion. He says at least two people were involved, but only Hickson faces charges.

