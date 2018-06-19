Burglary suspects make off with more than $76,000 in cash and property

Gwinnett Police detectives are looking for three suspects accused of making off with over $76,000 in cash and property during three burglaries on the same day while causing several thousands of dollars worth of damage.

The burglaries began during the early morning hours of June 12 at a business in unincorporated Norcross. The suspects hit three businesses in just under an hour, making off with the cash and property. Police say they were in and out of the businesses in one to three minutes.

The suspects are described as black males in their late teens to early twenties. All were wearing hooded sweatshirts and gloves. The vehicle they were traveling in is described as a gray or light blue, 2000's model BMW four-door sedan.

Surveillance video of first robbery (App users, tap here for the video)

Surveillance video of second robbery (App users, tap here for the video)

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300.

