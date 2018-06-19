Burglary suspects make off with more than $76,000 in cash and property

A man is dead after he was fatally shot during a home invasion in Gwinnett County early Thursday morning.More >
A man is dead after he was fatally shot during a home invasion in Gwinnett County early Thursday morning.More >
Gwinnett County residents are sounding the alarm after finding a mysterious substance flowing through a creek in Lawrenceville.More >
Gwinnett County residents are sounding the alarm after finding a mysterious substance flowing through a creek in Lawrenceville.More >
One historic vote, about 30 years in the making, will give voters the option to bring MARTA Transit to Gwinnett County.More >
One historic vote, about 30 years in the making, will give voters the option to bring MARTA Transit to Gwinnett County.More >
Gwinnett County commissioners have approved a referendum that, if passed, would allow MARTA into the county.More >
Gwinnett County commissioners have approved a referendum that, if passed, would allow MARTA into the county.More >
Two dogs and a cat were killed in a house fire in Doraville Tuesday night. The fire was sparked by a lightning strike during a strong thunderstorm.More >
Two dogs and a cat were killed in a house fire in Doraville Tuesday night. The fire was sparked by a lightning strike during a strong thunderstorm.More >
There were rumors Amazon wanted the gulch to potentially build it's new headquarters.More >
There were rumors Amazon wanted the gulch to potentially build it's new headquarters.More >
A Georgia father has been charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle.More >
A Georgia father has been charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle.More >
The owner of a metro Atlanta restaurant kicked out our camera crew this week when we put them on the spot about a failing health inspection.More >
The owner of a metro Atlanta restaurant kicked out our camera crew this week when we put them on the spot about a failing health inspection.More >
Sales were great until police received a few phones calls from a few neighbors.More >
Sales were great until police received a few phones calls from a few neighbors.More >
Rapper 21 Savage attended a back-to-school event Saturday that ended in gunfire with one person injured.More >
Rapper 21 Savage attended a back-to-school event Saturday that ended in gunfire with one person injured.More >