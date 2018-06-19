NCAA basketball referee pleads guilty to molesting teen boy

An NCAA women's basketball referee has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for molesting a 14-year-old at a Georgia hotel.

The office of Cobb County District Attorney Vic Reynolds says 58-year-old Wesley Tyronne Dean pleaded guilty Friday to molesting the boy at a Cobb County Hotel. County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Kim Isaza says Dean gave a full confession to investigators.

The newspaper reports the boy's mother found inappropriate texts between the teen and Dean in October 2016. The teen then told investigators that Dean drove him to a hotel where they engaged in sexual activity. Security video confirmed the two were together that night.

“Mr. Dean preyed upon the vulnerability and insecurity of a teenage boy by giving him money, purchasing him gifts, and making him feel cared for and accepted — all with the motivation of exploiting him sexually,” said Senior ADA Katie Gropper, who prosecuted the case.

Dean has been in custody since last year.

Copyright 2018 (Meredith Corporation) and Associated Press. All rights reserved.