Cobb County PD officer accused of assaulting mentally disabled woman resigns

Police say the child was standing in the kitchen when a bullet came from the rear of the houses and struck him in the abdomen.More >
A Kennesaw woman is dead after police say she stepped into the path of a moving vehicle while walking in Cobb County on Thursday.More >
A Cobb County man is behind bars after he used a pickaxe during a home invasion and allegedly threatened responding officer's lives by telling them he would set them on fire.More >
Questions are being raised in Cobb County after a bullied teen fights back against his attackers, and is then criminally charged. And more so, the teen's family says his legal right to defend himself was ignored by Cobb County Schools.More >
Cobb County Superintendent Chris Ragsdale found excited students at elementary school Wednesday morning during surprise visits.More >
There were rumors Amazon wanted the gulch to potentially build it's new headquarters.More >
A Georgia father has been charged with second-degree homicide by vehicle.More >
The owner of a metro Atlanta restaurant kicked out our camera crew this week when we put them on the spot about a failing health inspection.More >
Sales were great until police received a few phones calls from a few neighbors.More >
Rapper 21 Savage attended a back-to-school event Saturday that ended in gunfire with one person injured.More >
