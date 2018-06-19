Haralson County woman considered missing and endangered

The Haralson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating a missing woman who they consider to be in danger.

Jessica Victoria Earl, 31, hasn't been seen since leaving her home in Tallapoosa on June 8. Police say she may be traveling with Jeffrey Seth Odom and believe she is in extreme danger.

She's described as a white female, standing about 5'5" tall and weighing around 120 pounds.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Haralson County Sheriff's Office at 770-646-2011.

