Gov. Nathan Deal announces new $100 million infrastructure plan as part of SR 400 Express Lanes project

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal announced a $100 million infrastructure plan on Tuesday.

The money, coming from General Obligation bonds, will be used for Bus Rapid Transit infrastructure as part of the SR 400 Express Lanes project.

The plan was approved by the State Road and Tollway Authority board and the investment came as a result of a partnership with Fulton County and MARTA. The plan is to construct four bus-only interchanges along a 16-mile stretch of SR 400.

The SR 400 Express Lanes project, a $1.8 billion project, will widen the highway, reduce congestion and accommodate the new BRT interchanges. The governor’s office said the project is expected to reduce delays by 18 percent in the SR 400 corridor by 2030 for a total of more than 19,000 hours each day, which is about 20-25 minutes per user.

In a release, the governor’s office said this about the project:

This $100 million in bonds will be used by GDOT to plan and purchase property for BRT interchanges on the SR 400 Express Lanes route, which will help accommodate the growing transit needs in the corridor.

MARTA and Fulton County will invest in BRT infrastructure and operations, pending approval of a Fulton County referendum.

GDOT is currently in the discovery phase of selecting locations for BRT interchanges. Right of Way acquisition will begin in FY 2019/2020 and the procurement process to select a contractor will begin in mid-2020

