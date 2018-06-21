City employee's claims spark fraud investigation of Atlanta mayoral run-off election

This week Sandy Springs City Council approved the measure to ban dogs on the green space.More >
This week Sandy Springs City Council approved the measure to ban dogs on the green space.More >
Last December, the Atlanta mayor's race went to a run-off and Keisha Lance-Bottoms won by 832 votes. With such a small margin, even the slightest allegations of voter fraud could make an impact.More >
Last December, the Atlanta mayor's race went to a run-off and Keisha Lance-Bottoms won by 832 votes. With such a small margin, even the slightest allegations of voter fraud could make an impact.More >
A popular Atlanta bridge could be getting its own mini park. The City of Atlanta Planning Department recently announced the proposal aimed at transforming under utilized streets into safer places.More >
A popular Atlanta bridge could be getting its own mini park. The City of Atlanta Planning Department recently announced the proposal aimed at transforming under utilized streets into safer places.More >
The stadium has also partnered with Tailgate Guys to offer fans access to various game day packages, but this green space will also be available on non-game days. Stadium officials say the area is an asset to the city and it's residents.More >
The stadium has also partnered with Tailgate Guys to offer fans access to various game day packages, but this green space will also be available on non-game days. Stadium officials say the area is an asset to the city and it's residents.More >
Would you take a MARTA train to work if it cost $30 or $40 a day to park your car? Is our traffic headache that urgent?More >
Would you take a MARTA train to work if it cost $30 or $40 a day to park your car? Is our traffic headache that urgent?More >
Four employees of a Cherokee County Wendy's location are under arrest after they were caught allegedly dealing methamphetamine out of the restaurant.More >
Four employees of a Cherokee County Wendy's location are under arrest after they were caught allegedly dealing methamphetamine out of the restaurant.More >
Last December, the Atlanta mayor's race went to a run-off and Keisha Lance-Bottoms won by 832 votes. With such a small margin, even the slightest allegations of voter fraud could make an impact.More >
Last December, the Atlanta mayor's race went to a run-off and Keisha Lance-Bottoms won by 832 votes. With such a small margin, even the slightest allegations of voter fraud could make an impact.More >
One teen is dead and another is hospitalized in critical condition following a crash in Gwinnett County late Thursday night.More >
One teen is dead and another is hospitalized in critical condition following a crash in Gwinnett County late Thursday night.More >
The judge said he also considered the man's mental illness — he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia — before administering the sentence.More >
The judge said he also considered the man's mental illness — he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia — before administering the sentence.More >
Suicide rates in the United States have gone up more than 25 percent since 1999. In 2016 alone, about 45,000 people took their own lives.More >
Suicide rates in the United States have gone up more than 25 percent since 1999. In 2016 alone, about 45,000 people took their own lives.More >