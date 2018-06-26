Man sets self ablaze at Georgia State Capitol

More than 700 people paid to attend Summer Splash this weekend at the pool at Bridge Mill; however, when they arrived they were greeted by police and learned the party had been canceled.More >
More than 700 people paid to attend Summer Splash this weekend at the pool at Bridge Mill; however, when they arrived they were greeted by police and learned the party had been canceled.More >
A crazy scene unfolded Tuesday morning as a man set himself on fire on the grounds of the state capitol as a press conference was being held detailing the new distracted driving laws to take effect on July 1.More >
A crazy scene unfolded Tuesday morning as a man set himself on fire on the grounds of the state capitol as a press conference was being held detailing the new distracted driving laws to take effect on July 1.More >
An Upstate mother is asking for people to be on the lookout for her 15-year-old daughter who went missing in Georgia.More >
An Upstate mother is asking for people to be on the lookout for her 15-year-old daughter who went missing in Georgia.More >
Emails CBS46 obtained show city leaders scrambled to create a new, lesser position for him, even when one wasn't available, and even after an HR investigation concluded he was in violation of sexual harassment policies.More >
Emails CBS46 obtained show city leaders scrambled to create a new, lesser position for him, even when one wasn't available, and even after an HR investigation concluded he was in violation of sexual harassment policies.More >
Authorities tell CBS46 the teen was at the boy scout camp in Covington for a week long camp. He was in his tent when the weather became bad with heavy rain.More >
Authorities tell CBS46 the teen was at the boy scout camp in Covington for a week long camp. He was in his tent when the weather became bad with heavy rain.More >