Nearly naked man arrested on airport taxiway - CBS46 News

Nearly naked man arrested on airport taxiway

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A man is in custody after police say he climbed a fence and attempted to board a plane on the taxiway of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. 

According to the airport, Jhryin Jones scaled a fence, ran towards an aircraft, jumped on the wing and began to pound on the windows. The plane had just arrived at the airport shortly before 5 p.m. Jones was apprehended five minutes after causing a scene. 

There was no impact to operations. 

He is charged with criminal trespassing, public indecency and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Watch a replay of the press conference held by APD Wednesday morning (App users, tap here for the video)

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46