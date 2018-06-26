Nearly naked man arrested on airport taxiway

A man is in custody after police say he climbed a fence and attempted to board a plane on the taxiway of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

This dude tried to board our plane naked at the Atlanta Airport. They shut down ATL. We are sitting here. pic.twitter.com/VEQXduOsmY — Alex Rasmussen (@thealexras) June 26, 2018

According to the airport, Jhryin Jones scaled a fence, ran towards an aircraft, jumped on the wing and began to pound on the windows. The plane had just arrived at the airport shortly before 5 p.m. Jones was apprehended five minutes after causing a scene.

There was no impact to operations.

ATL confirms a passenger exited an aircraft stopped on a taxiway after arrival shortly before 5pm today. The passenger was apprehended 1/2 — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) June 26, 2018

....2/2. There is no impact to operations at this time. — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) June 26, 2018

He is charged with criminal trespassing, public indecency and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

