Delta passenger kicked off flight over argument about phone's "airplane mode"

A passenger of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines claims she was unfairly kicked off of a plane over an argument with a flight attendant on whether her phone was in airplane mode.

The woman was a Delta passenger, but it was a Delta Connections flight being operated by SkyWest Airlines. She had just boarded the plane in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and they were getting ready to take off.

A nearby passenger picked up his phone and started recording once things got heated between the woman and the SkyWest flight attendant. The woman claims the flight attendant rudely asked her to put her phone on airplane mode.

In the video, you can hear the flight attendant saying the woman had been asked several times to do so.

The woman wasn't the only one kicked off the flight.

The man across the aisle who recorded the video stood up for the woman and he, too, got kicked off the plane, along with his young son and another woman a few rows ahead who asked the flight attendant to sit down so they could all fly.

Some on social media are calling this a case of discrimination.

Overnight, a SkyWest spokeswoman issued a statement that reads, "We take all allegations of discrimination seriously and are reviewing reports from SkyWest flight 4527 operating as Delta Connection. We are disappointed that our customers had this experience and are working with our partner Delta to follow up directly with the customers involved."

A Delta representative told CBS46 the airline accommodated those passengers' needs.

Keep in mind, the videos only show what happened after the flight attendant became upset. We don't know exactly what the passenger said or did in the moments leading up to the incident.

