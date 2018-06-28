Delta passenger kicked off flight over argument about phone's "airplane mode"

A passenger of Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines claims she was unfairly kicked off of a plane over an argument with a flight attendant on whether her phone was in airplane mode.More >
An Upstate mother is asking for people to be on the lookout for her 15-year-old daughter who went missing in Georgia.More >
According to court documents, she wouldn't let go of the machete during intercourse.More >
Some Atlanta police officers are accused of demanding $36,000 from a local organization but they apparently didn't even make good on their promises when it came to the actual event.More >
A man is in custody after police say he climbed a fence and attempted to board a plane on the taxiway of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.More >
