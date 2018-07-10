Drunk man arrested for trespassing at airport

Police are searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man behind a recording studio in northeast Atlanta.More >
Atlanta police are investigating the sexual assault of a teenage girl that happened on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard Tuesday night.More >
Atlanta Police say there are looking for a male suspect who used a stolen vehicle in a July robbery that resulted in a man being shot.More >
Police are investigating allegations that Buffalo Bills star LeSean McCoy was behind a violent attack on his former girlfriend, Delicia Cordon.More >
Police say Clint Vance of vandalized Noonday Baptist Church on Canton Road in Marietta and The Church of Christ at North Cobb in Kennesaw, as well as a private residence between April 29 and May 8.More >
Cincinnati Bengals defensive back and Atlanta native Adam 'Pac-Man' Jones was involved in a fight with an employee of ABM at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport Tuesday night.More >
Hundreds of churches nationwide are coming together for a day of unity. It's to preach about HIV as a social justice issue.More >
Do you have an interest in protecting and serving the community? The Atlanta Police is looking for you.More >
A husband and wife are dead following a fire at a home in northwest Atlanta early Tuesday morning.More >
A disturbing video shows a father swinging his 1-year-old son like a baseball bat.More >
A Suwanee homeowner pays a company $1700 to put in a couple of granite countertops in his man cave bar.More >
The three teenage babysitters reportedly laughed while pointing the taser at the baby and activating the device creating a jarring noise.More >
Authorities say a convicted child molester was beaten to death.More >
An Atlanta veteran who once served in the Navy is now living in and out of homeless shelters.More >
