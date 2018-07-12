Bully Bambi: Deer targets neighborhood dogs, one dead

A disturbing video shows a father swinging his 1-year-old son like a baseball bat.More >
A disturbing video shows a father swinging his 1-year-old son like a baseball bat.More >
A Suwanee homeowner pays a company $1700 to put in a couple of granite countertops in his man cave bar.More >
A Suwanee homeowner pays a company $1700 to put in a couple of granite countertops in his man cave bar.More >
Authorities say a convicted child molester was beaten to death.More >
Authorities say a convicted child molester was beaten to death.More >
The three teenage babysitters reportedly laughed while pointing the taser at the baby and activating the device creating a jarring noise.More >
The three teenage babysitters reportedly laughed while pointing the taser at the baby and activating the device creating a jarring noise.More >
An Atlanta veteran who once served in the Navy is now living in and out of homeless shelters.More >
An Atlanta veteran who once served in the Navy is now living in and out of homeless shelters.More >