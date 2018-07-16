Officers on leave after using coin toss to determine speeding driver's fate

The Georgia Restaurant Association, which serves as the voice for more than 18,000 restaurants in the state, is joining efforts to fight sex trafficking by posting potentially life-saving information in restaurant restrooms.More >
The Georgia Restaurant Association, which serves as the voice for more than 18,000 restaurants in the state, is joining efforts to fight sex trafficking by posting potentially life-saving information in restaurant restrooms.More >
A baby is back home after she was allegedly kidnapped by her father late Sunday night.More >
A baby is back home after she was allegedly kidnapped by her father late Sunday night.More >
The mayor of Roswell says she is shocked and offended after two officers were caught on camera using a coin to determine if they were going to arrest a speeding driver.More >
The mayor of Roswell says she is shocked and offended after two officers were caught on camera using a coin to determine if they were going to arrest a speeding driver.More >
Police say three people were shot in southwest Atlanta late Saturday. One of the shooting victims was killed.More >
Police say three people were shot in southwest Atlanta late Saturday. One of the shooting victims was killed.More >
Atlanta is hosting its first ever Comic Con bringing thousands of Sci-Fi, comic, and fantasy fans into town.More >
Atlanta is hosting its first ever Comic Con bringing thousands of Sci-Fi, comic, and fantasy fans into town.More >
Rapper T.I. is facing three misdemeanor charges stemming from a May 16 incident near his home in Henry County.More >
Rapper T.I. is facing three misdemeanor charges stemming from a May 16 incident near his home in Henry County.More >
The mayor of Roswell says she is shocked and offended after two officers were caught on camera using a coin to determine if they were going to arrest a speeding driver.More >
The mayor of Roswell says she is shocked and offended after two officers were caught on camera using a coin to determine if they were going to arrest a speeding driver.More >
Valsartan is off patent and is used as a component of other generic meds.More >
Valsartan is off patent and is used as a component of other generic meds.More >
Police say three people were shot in southwest Atlanta late Saturday. One of the shooting victims was killed.More >
Police say three people were shot in southwest Atlanta late Saturday. One of the shooting victims was killed.More >
CVS Health is apologizing after a black customer says a white store manager in Chicago accused her of trying to use a phony coupon.More >
CVS Health is apologizing after a black customer says a white store manager in Chicago accused her of trying to use a phony coupon.More >