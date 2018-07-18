18 homes raided in drug busts across Gwinnett County

Law enforcement agencies in Gwinnett County are conducting major drug busts across the county.More >
Law enforcement agencies in Gwinnett County are conducting major drug busts across the county.More >
McDonough Police have arrested two women and another has turned herself after the assault of a waitress that took place at an Applebee's on July 12.More >
McDonough Police have arrested two women and another has turned herself after the assault of a waitress that took place at an Applebee's on July 12.More >
A suspect has been taken into custody following a SWAT situation in DeKalb County.More >
A suspect has been taken into custody following a SWAT situation in DeKalb County.More >
Police in Acworth are trying to locate two black males following an armed robbery at a Super 8 Motel.More >
Police in Acworth are trying to locate two black males following an armed robbery at a Super 8 Motel.More >
Robert Lewis Chandler was arrested at his residence in the 2000 block of Memorial Park Drive on Tuesday morning.More >
Robert Lewis Chandler was arrested at his residence in the 2000 block of Memorial Park Drive on Tuesday morning.More >