Migos rapper Offset arrested in Clayton County

Severe storms ripped through north Georgia and metro Atlanta early Saturday morning, topping trees and power lines while leaving tens of thousands in the dark.More >
Severe storms ripped through north Georgia and metro Atlanta early Saturday morning, topping trees and power lines while leaving tens of thousands in the dark.More >
Video from a Georgia restaurant shows a man reach out and touch the backside of a female server, who quickly takes him down.More >
Video from a Georgia restaurant shows a man reach out and touch the backside of a female server, who quickly takes him down.More >
Police said the argument began after a woman parked in an accessible parking space, even though she doesn't use a wheelchair.More >
Police said the argument began after a woman parked in an accessible parking space, even though she doesn't use a wheelchair.More >
A Marietta man is dead after he was killed while riding in a vehicle along Georgia 400 in Fulton County late Friday night.More >
A Marietta man is dead after he was killed while riding in a vehicle along Georgia 400 in Fulton County late Friday night.More >
The sinking of a duck boat near Branson, , took the lives of 17 people, including nine members of one family.More >
The sinking of a duck boat near Branson, , took the lives of 17 people, including nine members of one family.More >