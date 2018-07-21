Vice President in Macon for rally to support Brian Kemp - CBS46 News

Vice President in Macon for rally to support Brian Kemp

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
MACON, GA (CBS46) -

Vice President Mike Pence is in Georgia Saturday, stumping at a rally in Macon for gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp.

Pence will attend the rally that begins at 2 p.m. at the Macon Centreplex on Coliseum Drive.

His visit comes after Kemp received endorsements from President Donald Trump and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich. 

In a surprise move Wednesday, President Donald Trump officially threw his support behind Kemp to be the next governor of Georgia. 

Trump tweeted out Wednesday afternoon that Kemp is "tough on crime, strong on the border and illegal immigration." The president also goes on to say that Kemp "loves our military and our vets and protects our Second Amendment." 

Gingrich tweeted early Thursday morning that Kemp is a "proven conservative leader with plans to track and deport criminal illegals, dismantle gangs and reform Georgia's education system so students come first."  

Kemp, the current Georgia Secretary of State, faces current Lt. Governor Casey Cagle on Tuesday in the Republican primary runoff. The winner of Tuesday's runoff will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in November. 

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46