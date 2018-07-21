Vice President in Macon for rally to support Brian Kemp

Severe storms ripped through north Georgia and metro Atlanta early Saturday morning, topping trees and power lines while leaving tens of thousands in the dark.More >
Severe storms ripped through north Georgia and metro Atlanta early Saturday morning, topping trees and power lines while leaving tens of thousands in the dark.More >
Video from a Georgia restaurant shows a man reach out and touch the backside of a female server, who quickly takes him down.More >
Video from a Georgia restaurant shows a man reach out and touch the backside of a female server, who quickly takes him down.More >
A 22-year-old woman is in serious condition after she was struck by lightning overnight Thursday at the Country Thunder Music Festival in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.More >
A 22-year-old woman is in serious condition after she was struck by lightning overnight Thursday at the Country Thunder Music Festival in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.More >
On the heels of President Donald Trump endorsing his rival in the race for Georgia governor, another potentially damaging clip of Casey Cagle has surfaced.More >
On the heels of President Donald Trump endorsing his rival in the race for Georgia governor, another potentially damaging clip of Casey Cagle has surfaced.More >
Police said the argument began after a woman parked in an accessible parking space, even though she doesn't use a wheelchair.More >
Police said the argument began after a woman parked in an accessible parking space, even though she doesn't use a wheelchair.More >