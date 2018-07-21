Vice President in Macon for rally to support Brian Kemp

Vice President Mike Pence is in Georgia Saturday, stumping at a rally in Macon for gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp.

Pence will attend the rally that begins at 2 p.m. at the Macon Centreplex on Coliseum Drive.

His visit comes after Kemp received endorsements from President Donald Trump and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich.

In a surprise move Wednesday, President Donald Trump officially threw his support behind Kemp to be the next governor of Georgia.

Trump tweeted out Wednesday afternoon that Kemp is "tough on crime, strong on the border and illegal immigration." The president also goes on to say that Kemp "loves our military and our vets and protects our Second Amendment."

Brian Kemp is running for Governor of the great state of Georgia. The Primary is on Tuesday. Brian is tough on crime, strong on the border and illegal immigration. He loves our Military and our Vets and protects our Second Amendment. I give him my full and total endorsement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2018

Gingrich tweeted early Thursday morning that Kemp is a "proven conservative leader with plans to track and deport criminal illegals, dismantle gangs and reform Georgia's education system so students come first."

I endorse Brian Kemp for Governor of Georgia.Brian is proven conservative leader with plans to track and deport criminal illegals, dismantle gangs, and reform Georgia's education system so students come first.He is ready to put his private sector experience to work for Georgians. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) July 19, 2018

Kemp, the current Georgia Secretary of State, faces current Lt. Governor Casey Cagle on Tuesday in the Republican primary runoff. The winner of Tuesday's runoff will face Democrat Stacey Abrams in November.

