Children, disabled adult found alone inside SW Atlanta home

An Atlanta couple is under arrest after police found their children alone at home along with a disabled adult.More >
A man accused of groping a woman at a park in Roswell has turned himself in to authorities.More >
A Guatemalan man living illegally in the U.S. has pleaded guilty to driving drunk when he killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver.More >
A Marietta man is dead after he was killed while riding in a vehicle along Georgia 400 in Fulton County late Friday night.More >
What if you found out your favorite restaurant re-used food which had been served to other customers? Health inspectors said it happened at a popular breakfast spot in Atlanta.More >
From cereal to crab meat, here's what you should stay away from.More >
Several varieties of Ritz cracker sandwiches and Ritz Bits snacks are under a recall because of possible contamination of Salmonella.More >
Police are searching for whoever shot at a boat on Lake Lanier Saturday.More >
The victim of a shooting during a robbery outside of the Capitol City Club in Brookhaven has passed away.More >
An employee at a Texas prison found a bulge hidden behind a homemade card. They pulled it out and found the drugs, police said.More >
