Retractable roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium now complete

The final stage of the retractable roof at Mercedes-Benz stadium is complete.

CBS46 got a chance to go up on the roof to see for ourselves first hand. We saw the retractable roof open and close in twelve minutes.

Crews have been working to make sure the roof will be operational and ready to go for the Falcons' football season and next year's Super Bowl. Problems with the roof delayed the planned opening of the stadium last year, and it has yet to function as designed.

The roof was open for the Falcons' first season opener against Green Bay but closed for the remainder of the season after reports of leaks and issues opening and closing the roof.

The $1.5 billion stadium has a one of a kind unique roof.

