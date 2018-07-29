Family displaced after charcoal grill catches home on fire

Firefighters arrived at the home located in the 100 block of Ashland Manor Drive SE at 3:09 a.m. to find flames pouring from the roof.More >
Changes are coming to Lawrenceville as developers have broken ground on a $200 million mixed-use development.More >
A driver is dead after suffering a medical emergency while driving along I-85 in Gwinnett County early Friday morning.More >
A Gwinnett County mother is in custody charged with cruelty to children after her 2-year-old daughter was found unresponsive in Lilburn.More >
Two dogs were killed but a woman was able to make it out of a fire that ripped through a Buford home early Wednesday morning.More >
If you're looking to buy a home in Atlanta, on average it will cost you a quarter-million dollars. That's a new all-time high, according to RE/MAX Georgia. So, will the upward trend continue?More >
As kids are ready to head back to school, we are advocating for you.More >
The challenge consists of someone either drinking boiling water through a straw or having the water poured on them.More >
Atlanta Police say the man was picking up a pizza in the 1000 block of Northside Dr. NW when he heard his car alarm go off.More >
Woodstock residents will soon have some traffic relief. A major land donation will allow the city to connect several roadways currently plagued with congestion.More >
