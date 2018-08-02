Man facing charges after locking puppy inside gym locker at LA Fitness

A trip to the gym in Midtown ends with a man facing criminal charges for locking his puppy in a gym locker.

The man apparently made the bizarre choice to sneak the dog into the LA Fitness location inside a gym bag and then lock it up in a locker.

About 10 minutes after the two month-old puppy was locked up another gym member went in the men's locker room and heard it barking inside the locker and alerted management.

Gym staff broke into the locker, got the pup out and called police. When officers showed up, the dog owner was walking out the door holding the puppy.

Officers stopped him and he admitted to putting the pup in a locker while he took a tour of the gym as a prospective member.

Atlanta officers gave the man a ticket for cruelty to animals and allowed him to leave with his puppy.

CBS46 asked police for the full report on this incident with the man's name but they say that information is not ready yet.

