Soldier from Adairsville dies after training incident

A U.S. Army soldier died Wednesday after a training incident on U.S. Army Fort Campbell in Kentucky.

Pvt. 2nd Class Jeremy J. Wells, 19, was conducting weapons training at a small-arms range during the incident. Officials say he was treated and taken to the hospital, where he later died from his wounds.

Wells was from Adairsville.

"101st Combat Aviation Brigade has lost an incredible member of the Destiny family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family members of this Soldier," said Lt. Col. Cayton Johnson, commander, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (Rear), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). "We ask that everyone respect the privacy of his family as they grieve this tragic loss."

Wells was an aircraft electrician in the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Basic Aviation Badge. He was posthumously awarded the Army Commendation Medal and the Army Good Conduct Medal.

Wells joined the Army in 2017.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.